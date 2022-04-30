UrduPoint.com

US Hopes For More Constructive Diplomacy From Russia Ahead Of G20 Summit - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The United States hopes that more constructive diplomatic talks will occur with Russia prior to their participation at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"There's a lot that could happen between now and then, but we certainly haven't seen an indication to date of Russia's plan to participate in diplomatic talks constructively. Our hope certainly is that will change, " Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about whether Russia's presence at the summit could be positive.

