US Hopes For Peaceful Resolution Of Situation On India-China Border - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:27 PM

US Hopes for Peaceful Resolution of Situation on India-China Border - Pompeo

The United States is hopeful that the tensions on the India-China border will be resolved peacefully, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United States is hopeful that the tensions on the India-China border will be resolved peacefully, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are hoping for a peaceful resolution to the situation on the India-China border from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond," Pompeo said. "The Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbors."

On Monday, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India is aware of China's economic and political rise as it is directly impacted by Beijing's actions.

Jaishankar also said it was important to reach mutual understanding between Beijing and New Delhi amid escalating tensions.

Jaishankar's comments came in light of the latest incident between China and India along a disputed portion of their border as Beijing accused Indian troops of crossing the line of control and thus undermined China's territorial sovereignty.

Relations between India and China are burdened by border conflict given that the two countries do not have a marked border. Instead, there is Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between them.

More Stories From World

