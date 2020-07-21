UrduPoint.com
US Hopes Free Trade Deal With UK Finalized Soon - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:49 PM

The United States expects a free trade deal with the United Kingdom to be reached "before too long" as both countries advance to the third round of negotiations on the matter, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United States expects a free trade deal with the United Kingdom to be reached "before too long" as both countries advance to the third round of negotiations on the matter, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have completed two rounds, more work to do. Third round is scheduled for later this month. It's the Primary focus of the United States to see that we can make progress on this and bring this to a closure just as quickly as possible," Pompeo said during a press conference in London with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Pompeo added that he also discussed the issue with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "I hope we can get it finalized before too long," he said.

Pompeo arrived in London on Monday for talks with Johnson and Raab on the alleged threat posed by China, among other issues. Pompeo will then travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, for a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as with foreign and education ministers.

