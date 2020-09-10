UrduPoint.com
US Hopes Germany Will Call Off Nord Stream 2 Project Over Navalny Case - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States hopes Germany will abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project over allegations that Russia poisoned opposition figure Alexey Navalny, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said during an event hosted by the Washington Post on Thursday.

"Now we're talking about: will sanctions be right, will the Germans cancel Nord Stream 2. I hope they will but they have to do that themselves," Hutchison said. "I think there are a number of opportunities for all of us to have a collective response and I think we're talking about it now."

Hutchison said the United States and its allies are waiting to see how Russia will respond to the incident before taking appropriate action.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing, but was then flown to Berlin once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation.

Last week, the German government said that doctors at the Charite hospital found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny. Russia said Berlin lacks evidence to back up its allegations and noted that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances.

Russia also requested legal assistance and more information on Navalny's case. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin could share information about Navalny, but such sharing is a multistage process.

On Monday, the Charite hospital announced that the politician's condition had improved and he was awakened from an induced coma.

