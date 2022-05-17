US Hopes India Will Reconsider Wheat Export Ban - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The United States hopes that India will reconsider its wheat export ban, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We've seen the report of India's decision," Thomas-Greenfield told a briefing. "We are encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages ... India will be one of the countries participating in our meeting at the Security Council, and we hope that they can, as they hear the concerns being raised by other countries, that they would reconsider that position."

Last week, India banned wheat exports due to a recent hike in global wheat prices, which could potentially hit food security in the country and the region, the ministry of commerce and industry said.

On May 4, the Indian authorities revised the wheat production forecast for 2021-2022, cutting it by 5.7% to 105 million tonnes due to early summer, which affected crop yields.

According to Tomson Phiri, UN World Food Programme spokesman, the situation in Ukraine may result in higher food prices and global hunger, as the Black Sea basin is one of the most important regions for production of grain and agricultural products. Given that Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of global exports of maize and 76% of sunflower, any disruption in their production or supplies could lead to higher prices.