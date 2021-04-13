UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes Japan's Decision To Discharge Treated Fukushima Water Into Sea Safe - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:40 AM

US Hopes Japan's Decision to Discharge Treated Fukushima Water Into Sea Safe - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States hopes Japan's decision to release treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) into the sea is in line with safety standards, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said.

"Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards," Price said.

"We look forward to the GOJ's [Government of Japan] continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach," he said.

The Kyodo news agency earlier reported that Japan's government had decided to release treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima NPP into the sea.

Related Topics

Water Nuclear Fukushima Price Japan United States From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

5 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

6 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

7 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.