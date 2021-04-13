WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States hopes Japan's decision to release treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) into the sea is in line with safety standards, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said.

"Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards," Price said.

"We look forward to the GOJ's [Government of Japan] continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach," he said.

The Kyodo news agency earlier reported that Japan's government had decided to release treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima NPP into the sea.