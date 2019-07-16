UrduPoint.com
US Hopes Justice Will Be Rendered In Khashoggi Killing - US Envoy For Iran

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:39 PM

US Hopes Justice Will Be Rendered in Khashoggi Killing - US Envoy for Iran

The United States believes that justice will prevail in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The United States believes that justice will prevail in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday.

"It was a horrific murder, and we hope that justice will be rendered," Hook said at an event hosted by media company Axios in Washington.

Hook noted that US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have condemned Khashoggi's murder and repeatedly called for accountability and justice.

The special envoy added he is aware of the investigation's current status.

Khashoggi went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the diplomatic mission.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people in the Khashoggi case, but have repeatedly denied any involvement by the country's royal family in the murder.

US President Donald Trump has accepted Saudi Arabia's claim that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was not aware of what Riyadh has called a rogue operation in the Khashoggi murder.

On June 19, UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard issued a report calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including the crown prince.

