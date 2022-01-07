WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States hopes the government of Kazakhstan will be able to address its economic and political issues which have sparked unrest in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We do hope that the government of Kazakhstan will be able to address problems that manifested in these protests, problems that are fundamentally economic and political in nature," Price told reporters.

Price said the United States remains concerned about the unrest in Kazakhstan and urges authorities and protesters to seek a peaceful solution. The United States also calls on the government to restore internet in the country, he added.