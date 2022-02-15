UrduPoint.com

US Hopes Lavrov Genuine About Another Round Of Dialogue, Ready To Engage - Envoy To NATO

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:05 PM

The United States is hopeful that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is genuine when talking about another round of dialogue, and Washington is ready to engage, Julianne Smith, permanent representative to NATO, said on Tuesday

"When Lavrov talks about another round of dialogue, of course, we are open to that and prepared to sit down," Smith told a briefing. "We all hope it's genuine."

>