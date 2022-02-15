US Hopes Lavrov Genuine About Another Round of Dialogue, Ready to Engage - Envoy to NATO

The United States is hopeful that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is genuine when talking about another round of dialogue, and Washington is ready to engage, Julianne Smith, permanent representative to NATO, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States is hopeful that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is genuine when talking about another round of dialogue, and Washington is ready to engage, Julianne Smith, permanent representative to NATO, said on Tuesday.

"When Lavrov talks about another round of dialogue, of course, we are open to that and prepared to sit down," Smith told a briefing. "We all hope it's genuine."