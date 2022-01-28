US Hopes Moscow Will Study Written Response, Come Back to Table - Nuland

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States hopes that Moscow will study the written responses provided by the US and NATO to their security proposals and come back to the table for further dialogue, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We hope Moscow will study what we have offered them and come back to the table - back to the bilateral table with the US, back to the NATO-Russia Council and to the OSCE," Nuland told a press briefing.