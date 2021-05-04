UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes NKorea Will 'engage Diplomatically': Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:12 AM

US hopes NKorea will 'engage diplomatically': Blinken

Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged North Korea to seize the opportunity of a fresh policy approach from Washington to solve a stalemate over its nuclear ambitions

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged North Korea to seize the opportunity of a fresh policy approach from Washington to solve a stalemate over its nuclear ambitions.

"I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically and to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," he said after talks with his UK counterpart Dominic Raab in London.

"It is, I think, up to North Korea to decide whether it wants to engage or not on that basis."

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear London United Kingdom North Korea From

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

13 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

1 hour ago

New York City Subway to Run 24 Hours Per Day Begin ..

40 seconds ago

CM Sindh wants serious steps to protect people fro ..

41 seconds ago

Blinken Says Reports on Release of Iran-Held Forei ..

43 seconds ago

Electoral reforms indispensable: Usman Dar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.