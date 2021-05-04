US hopes NKorea will 'engage diplomatically': Blinken

Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged North Korea to seize the opportunity of a fresh policy approach from Washington to solve a stalemate over its nuclear ambitions

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged North Korea to seize the opportunity of a fresh policy approach from Washington to solve a stalemate over its nuclear ambitions.

"I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically and to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," he said after talks with his UK counterpart Dominic Raab in London.

"It is, I think, up to North Korea to decide whether it wants to engage or not on that basis."