US Hopes Putin Will Choose Peace And Security After Talks With West - State Department

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Hopes Putin Will Choose Peace and Security After Talks With West - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United States hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will choose peace and security while working to address issues with NATO in Eastern Europe, Department of State spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We expect the Russian delegations at the SSD (Strategic Stability Dialogue), at the NATO-Russia Council and tomorrow at the OSCE will have to report back to President Putin who we all hope will choose peace and security," Price said during a press briefing.

Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the United States in late 2021. Moscow requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and will not incorporate Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries as it considers such moves a threat to its national security.

