US Hopes Russia, China Back Extending Iran Arms Embargo at UNSC - Hook

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is hopeful that China and Russia will support rather than veto extending the arms embargo on Iran at the UN Security Council, US Special Representative Brian Hook said in congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United States is hopeful that China and Russia will support rather than veto extending the arms embargo on Iran at the UN Security Council, US Special Representative Brian Hook said in congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We think that there is a clear case to be made for it in light of Iranian aggression not just since May but during the life of the Iranian nuclear deal," Hook told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee when asked about the Iran arms embargo which expires next October. "We hope that China and Russia will play a constructive role to get serious about Iran's missile proliferation.

"

Hook also said that he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed with Russia and China the prospects of promoting a more peaceful and stable middle East as well as the attack on Saudi oil facilities on September 14 and its significance.

Tensions increased between Iran and the United States after Washington exited the nuclear deal last year and in the wake of a series of attacks in the Gulf and Saudi Arabia that the Trump administration has blamed on Tehran. Iranian officials have denied all allegations.