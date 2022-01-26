US Hopes Russia Not to Make Public Response to Security Proposals - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States thinks that diplomacy likes confidentiality and hopes that Russia will not make public the written response to Moscow's security proposals that was delivered to the Russian side earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are not releasing the document publicly, because we think that diplomacy has the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks. We hope and expect that Russia will have the same view and we'll take our proposal seriously," Blinken said during a press briefing on Wednesday.