US Hopes Russia Will Choose Path Of Diplomacy Instead Of Conflict In Ukraine - UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:14 PM

The United States hopes Russia will choose a diplomatic path, not a conflict, to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The United States hopes Russia will choose a diplomatic path, not a conflict, to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We continue to hope Russia chooses the path of diplomacy over the path of conflict in Ukraine. But we cannot just wait and see," Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting.

