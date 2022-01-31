US Hopes Russia Will Choose Path of Diplomacy Instead of Conflict in Ukraine - UN Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States hopes Russia will choose a diplomatic path, not a conflict, to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The United States hopes Russia will choose a diplomatic path, not a conflict, to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We continue to hope Russia chooses the path of diplomacy over the path of conflict in Ukraine. But we cannot just wait and see," Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting.