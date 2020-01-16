US Hopes to Announce Soon Resumption of Anti-Islamic State Operations in Iraq - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The United States hopes to announce it will restore operations against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group in Iraq, US Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"Hopefully, we'll have an announcement soon on the resumption [of anti-Islamic State operations]," Hoffman said.