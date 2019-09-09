UrduPoint.com
US Hopes To Clinch Japan Trade Deal At UN General Assembly - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) US and Japanese negotiators are reporting progress on a broad trade deal and hope to finalize the agreement at the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Twitter statement on Monday.

"Progress made on the US-#Japan trade deal at the G7 Summit will further our strong economic partnership: a huge win for both nations," Pompeo said. "Thanks to @realDonaldTrump we reached consensus on agricultural, digital, & industrial issues.

Pompeo said the US hopes to complete a trade agreement by the UN General Assembly convocation later this month.

On the sidelines of a G7 summit in Europe last month, President Donald Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced an agreement in principle on a new trade deal.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the agreement would open Japan to imports of US agricultural products such as beef, pork, wheat, dairy products, wine, ethanol and set a new standard for digital trade.

