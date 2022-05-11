US Hopes to Discuss Digital Trade, Investment Protocols With ASEAN - Campbell

The United States plans to discuss with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) issues that are crucial to the economy, including digital trade, investment protocols and other , US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States plans to discuss with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) issues that are crucial to the economy, including digital trade, investment protocols and other , US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

"We have constructed an approach, which we think meets many of the critical challenges - trade, investment, standard setting. I hope we will be hearing more about that in the coming weeks," Campbell said during a discussion at the US Institute of Peace.

Campbell emphasized the importance of focusing on such critical topics, like economic exchange, investment protocols, issues associated with digital trade, clean energy.

"Many of these issues are really at the core of standard setting," he said.

The United States will host a US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington on May 12-13.