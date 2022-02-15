US Hopes to Engage in Good Faith Dialogue, Diplomacy With Russia Over Ukraine- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States hopes to engage in good faith dialogue with Russia over Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We hope to engage in good faith Dialogue and diplomacy, but in order for it to be good faith, of course, that will require the Russians to respond in kind in order for this to bear fruit," Price said. "It will also have to take place in the context of deescalation."