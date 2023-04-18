US Hopes to Get Regular Consular Access to Gershkovich - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Biden administration hopes to get consular access on a regular basis to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was recently detained in Russia on charges of espionage, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

The US embassy in Moscow said earlier in the day that Ambassador Lynne Tracy had visited Gershkovich.

"We want to see consular access continue, and we want to be able to have an ability on regular routine basis to see Evan and to talk to Evan. That is a goal," Kirby said during a press briefing, referring to the State Department and the schedule of possible visits.

Kirby noted that the United States is grateful to obtain consular access to Gershkovich.

"Certainly, we conveyed to him how hard we are going to continue to work on his case, and how hard we are going to continue to work to get him released," Kirby said.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of conducting acts of espionage for the United States. The FSB said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex.

Moscow's Lefortovo District Court has ruled that Gershkovich would be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.