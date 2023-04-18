UrduPoint.com

US Hopes To Get Regular Consular Access To Gershkovich - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Hopes to Get Regular Consular Access to Gershkovich - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Biden administration hopes to get consular access on a regular basis to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was recently detained in Russia on charges of espionage, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

The US embassy in Moscow said earlier in the day that Ambassador Lynne Tracy had visited Gershkovich.

"We want to see consular access continue, and we want to be able to have an ability on regular routine basis to see Evan and to talk to Evan. That is a goal," Kirby said during a press briefing, referring to the State Department and the schedule of possible visits.

Kirby noted that the United States is grateful to obtain consular access to Gershkovich.

"Certainly, we conveyed to him how hard we are going to continue to work on his case, and how hard we are going to continue to work to get him released," Kirby said.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of conducting acts of espionage for the United States. The FSB said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex.

Moscow's Lefortovo District Court has ruled that Gershkovich would be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yekaterinburg United States March May Court

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

16 minutes ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

31 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

45 minutes ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

45 minutes ago
 Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating ..

Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in UAE up 8.5% to AED 438.6 bn ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.