US Hopes To Have Direct Communication With Russia On Ukraine - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 08:33 PM

US Hopes to Have Direct Communication With Russia on Ukraine - Ambassador

The United States hopes to have a direct line of communication with Russia for closer interaction on issues related to Ukraine, US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States hopes to have a direct line of communication with Russia for closer interaction on issues related to Ukraine, US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan has said.

Sullivan told the Novaya Gazeta newspaper that work on this issue is ongoing.

In addition, the ambassador said that Russians and Americans will have normal relations but it may happen later rather than sooner.

>