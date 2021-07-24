UrduPoint.com
US Hopes To Hold Next Strategic Dialogue With Kuwait Soon - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Hopes to Hold Next Strategic Dialogue With Kuwait Soon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States expects the next strategic dialogue with Kuwait to take place soon, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim told reporters on Friday.

"I am sure that the topic will come up and our governments are in constant cooperation and contact about the next dialogue that we hope will be soon," Benaim saidduring a press conference.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India and Kuwait on July 26-29 to discuss a range of issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Kuwaiti officials, the State Department said earlier on Friday.

While in Kuwait, Blinken will meet with senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions on key bilateral matters, according to the State Department.

