US Hopes To Negotiate 'Broader Agreements' With Iran After Reaching 2 Consular Deals- Hook

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The United States is hopeful that it will negotiate broader agreements with Iran after concluding two successful consular deals, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"At some point, the regime is going, I think as a matter of pragmatism, is going to have to find a way back to negotiating table. We've had the door for diplomacy open wide," Hook said. "I've been able to successfully negotiate two agreements with the Iranian regime on consular matters.

Perhaps that will lead to broader agreements."

Hooks comments come after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced last week that an exchange of prisoners has taken place between the United States and Iran. The deal included the exchange of Majid Taheri, who was jailed in the United States for violating sanctions against Iran, for US Navy veteran Michael White.

Both Tehran and Washington had called earlier for a release of prisoners amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May, Iran said it was ready for talks on an unconditional prisoner swap with the United States.

