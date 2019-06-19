UrduPoint.com
US Hopes To Re-Engage With North Korea In 'Not Too Distant Future' - US Special Envoy

US Hopes to Re-Engage With North Korea in 'Not Too Distant Future' - US Special Envoy

The United States hopes to re-engage in denuclearization talks with North Korea in the near future, US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The United States hopes to re-engage in denuclearization talks with North Korea in the near future, US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday.

"The door is wide open to negotiations, and we expect and hope that in the not too distant future we will be re-engaged in this process in a substantive way," Biegun said at an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

