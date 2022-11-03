UrduPoint.com

US Hopes To Resume Climate Talks With China - Kerry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Hopes to Resume Climate Talks With China - Kerry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States is hopeful of reviving its talks on climate issues with China, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry told reporters on Wednesday.

"We stand ready to sit down with China on climate issues and work together to solve what is not a bilateral issue but what is a universal, global, existential issue," Kerry said. "We are hopeful ... that we can renew the important conversation that we were having."

Kerry noted that his meetings with his Chinese counterpart were constructive and clear on where they were going to go on climate issues.

"I remain hopeful that at some point in the near term we can resume that," he stressed.

In August, Beijing suspended the dialogue on climate as well as regular communication channels with the US military in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China's move could have long-term consequences for the entire planet.

Pelosi visited Taipei while on an Asia tour, despite warnings from China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. She was the first high-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

The visit triggered a new round of tension in the Taiwan Strait. In addition to the launch of military exercises in the region, Beijing has since imposed sanctions against two Taiwanese foundations for separatist activities, suspended the export of natural sand to the island and the import of citrus fruits, as well as the import of some types of fish products from Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Washington and Taipei were yet to face all the negative consequences of the visit, which Beijing had opposed for several months.

