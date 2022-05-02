UrduPoint.com

US Hopes To Return Diplomats To Kyiv By End Of Month

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 08:25 PM

US hopes to return diplomats to Kyiv by end of month

The US hopes its diplomats will be able to return to Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where Washington closed its embassy days before the Russian invasion, "by the end of the month", embassy charge d'affaires Kristina Kvien said Monday

Lviv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :The US hopes its diplomats will be able to return to Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where Washington closed its embassy days before the Russian invasion, "by the end of the month", embassy charge d'affaires Kristina Kvien said Monday.

"We very much hope that conditions will permit us to go back to Kyiv by the end of the month," Kvien said at a press conference in the western city of Lviv.

The US closed its embassy in Kyiv on February 14, ten days before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, and moved its diplomats westwards.

Kvien said she and her staff were "working day and night in Poland" to "help Ukraine win this war." She was in Ukraine on a "day trip" and said US diplomats will "continue to do day trips for the next week or two" to Ukraine.

"We're thrilled to be back. And we will continue our efforts to do everything possible here on the ground to help Ukraine win this war".

The US diplomat said her "number one priority is the safety and security of my staff." "We listen to the security professionals. If they tell us to go back, we'll go back" to Kyiv.

Western countries are gradually moving to reinstate a diplomatic presence in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have rebuffed a Russian offensive.

Speaking next to the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadoviy, Kvien said that, nine weeks into the war, it was clear Russian President Vladimir Putin had "made a miscalculation" in Ukraine.

The announcement came after the Joe Biden had proposed a huge $33 billion aid package to Ukraine and after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Nancy Vladimir Putin Poland February Billion

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister to Meet With Pope Francis ..

Japanese Prime Minister to Meet With Pope Francis on May 4 - Reports

2 seconds ago
 Hamza Shahbaz expresses displeasure over poor clea ..

Hamza Shahbaz expresses displeasure over poor cleanliness situation

4 seconds ago
 Raja Riaz calls on CM Hamza

Raja Riaz calls on CM Hamza

5 seconds ago
 Trump Wanted to Shoot George Floyd Protesters Arou ..

Trump Wanted to Shoot George Floyd Protesters Around White House - Ex-US Defense ..

8 seconds ago
 Slovakia, Hungary Could Replace Russian Oil Import ..

Slovakia, Hungary Could Replace Russian Oil Imports But This Will Take Years - E ..

3 minutes ago
 US Issues License Authorizing Transactions With Ga ..

US Issues License Authorizing Transactions With Gazprom Germania Until October - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.