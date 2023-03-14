US Hopes to See Engagement Between Xi, Zelenskyy - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United States hopes to see an engagement between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US State Department outgoing spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We would certainly like to see, and hope to see, an engagement between President Xi and President Zelenskyy," Price said.

Earlier on Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States has been encouraging Xi to speak with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hear the Ukrainian side in the current conflict with Russia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in February that Beijing maintains contacts with all parties to the Ukraine conflict in view of Zelenskyy's intention to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

At the end of February, Zelenskyy expressed his intention to hold a meeting with Xi.

In February, China released a 12-point document dubbed "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which promoted respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, among other points.