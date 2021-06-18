UrduPoint.com
US Hopes To See In Coming Months If Progress Is Possible With Russia - Sullivan

Fri 18th June 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States expects the coming months will show whether progress is possible in its relationship with Russia or it should resort to unilateral measures to protect its interests, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"There are three or four different areas where we will be able to see in the months ahead whether progress is possible or whether we will simply have to take action to safeguard our interests because progress hasn't occurred," Sullivan said in a telephone briefing after the US-Russia summit in Geneva.

Areas of potential cooperation listed by Sullivan include cybersecurity, the strategic stability dialogue, regional issues ranging from Afghanistan to Syria and Iran as well as practical steps to ensure that the US and Russian embassies "operate in a unencumbered, effective way so that we can manage this difficult relationship."

