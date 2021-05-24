US Hopes to See UN Leadership in Reconstruction in Gaza - Senior Administration Official

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:06 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United States hopes to see leadership from the United Nations in the reconstruction efforts in Gaza after the latest round of violence left widespread destruction in its wake, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday.

"We have been meeting regularly and intensively with the United Nations, which is going, we expect, to lead the reconstruction efforts," the official said during a telephonic press briefing.

Washington was also maintaining contacts with the Palestinian Authorities with the aim of creating a partnership through UN missions, he added.

The US believes that such efforts will allow parties to reach the right path to stabilize the situation, the official noted.

He also expressed the hope that all humanitarian assistance will go to those in Gaza who really need it.

The Israel-Gaza conflict escalated on May 10 after several days of violent clashes between the Arab population and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

