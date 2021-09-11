UrduPoint.com

US Hopes To Strengthen Alliance With NATO Despite Disappointment On Afghanistan - Austin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

US Hopes to Strengthen Alliance With NATO Despite Disappointment on Afghanistan - Austin

Strategic alliance between the United States and NATO remains solid, and Washington is eager to strengthen it, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Strategic alliance between the United States and NATO remains solid, and Washington is eager to strengthen it, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"We saw NATO come in to Afghanistan in a major way as one of allies, and that alliance remains strong. Our goal is to continue to strengthen that," Austin said.

Asked about allies' disappointment in the way the war in Afghanistan ended abruptly while many people who hoped to leave were still in Afghanistan, the Pentagon chief said that the US will work to evacuate those individuals and continues its "efforts to help the people who helped us.

"

Austin expressed hope that more people will be able to leave Afghanistan in near future.

"We are working hard to make sure that happens," he said.

He also thanked the government of Qatar for its support in evacuation process.

After the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) took over Kabul on August 15, hundreds of people rushed to the airport, which resulted in several days of chaos. As foreigners and Afghans who helped foreign forces were striving to leave, the airport was shaken by terrorist attacks organized by a local affiliate of the IS terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia Washington Pentagon Qatar Alliance Austin United States August Government Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates condemnation of September 11 a ..

Pakistan reiterates condemnation of September 11 attacks in New York: FO

3 minutes ago
 NAC to synergize agriculture education, research: ..

NAC to synergize agriculture education, research: Fakhar Imam

3 minutes ago
 FDA to auction 257 properties on Sep 28 & 29

FDA to auction 257 properties on Sep 28 & 29

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Presses for On-Paper Guarantees From US, Germ ..

Kiev Presses for On-Paper Guarantees From US, Germany on Gas Transit - President ..

8 minutes ago
 Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One - ..

Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Corona claims three more lives in Swat

Corona claims three more lives in Swat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.