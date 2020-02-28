UrduPoint.com
US Hopes Turkey Gives Up Russia's S-400 Systems - Ambassador To NATO Hutchison

Fri 28th February 2020

US Hopes Turkey Gives Up Russia's S-400 Systems - Ambassador to NATO Hutchison

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United States hopes Turkey will give up Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems due to the development of the situation in Syria, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters.

"I hope that President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan will see that we are the ally of their past and their future and they need to drop the S-400," Hutchison said.

"They see what Russia is; they see what they're doing now. And if they are attacking Turkish troops, then that should outweigh everything else that is happening between Turkey and Russia," she said.

