US Hopes Turkey-Russia Ceasefire To Help Deescalate Tensions In Idlib - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States is encouraged by a reported agreement on a ceasefire reached between Moscow and Ankara and is hopeful that it will help deescalate tensions in Syria's Idlib, State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

As a result of six-hour-long talks in Moscow on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which will start at midnight.

"We are encouraged by reports today of a Turkish-Russian ceasefire in Idlib, which we hope will help deescalate a very dangerous situation and relieve the dire humanitarian crisis precipitated by attacks on civilian areas by the Assad regime, Russia, Iran, and Hizballah forces," the official said on Thursday.

"The United States looks forward to discussing the details of this development with our NATO Ally Turkey, which has sought an enduring ceasefire. Of utmost importance now are the actions on the ground by Assad and his supporters, which will show whether an enduring ceasefire will be achieved."

