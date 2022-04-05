UrduPoint.com

US Hopes UNGA Votes As Soon As Thursday On Russia's HRC Seat - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States hopes to hold a vote on Thursday in the United Nations General Assembly to suspend Russia's participation in the UN Human Rights Council, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview.

"I'm going to be back in New York tonight, in fact, and we have a meeting of the Security Council tomorrow, but this has to be handled in the General Assembly, and our expectation is to do it as soon as possible - this week, and possibly as early as Thursday," Thomas-Greenfield told National Public Radio on Monday.

