US Hopes Upcoming New START Meeting With Russia to Help Resume Inspections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States hopes to hold a New START consultative commission meeting with Russia soon and expects it will help resume mutual inspections of both countries' nuclear arsenals under the treaty, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We hope that the meeting of the BCC (Bilateral Consultative Commission) will allow us to continue with those inspections," Price said during a press briefing.

In September, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States and Russia are currently discussing resuming inspections under the New START Treaty and plan to soon hold an in-person bilateral meeting of the consultative commission.