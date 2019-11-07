US Hopes Yemen Agreement to Help Achieve Peace, Stability - State Department

The United States welcomed the new peace agreement on Yemen and expressed hope it will allow two former allies to cooperate in ending violence and achieving stability, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United States welcomed the new peace agreement on Yemen and expressed hope it will allow two former allies to cooperate in ending violence and achieving stability, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are hopeful that with this agreement, all parties will work together to end the conflict and to achieve the peace and stability that Yemen's people deserve," Ortagus said.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni government and opposition Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed the agreement in the Saudi capital Riyadh under the auspices of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two sides had formerly been allied against the rebel Houthi movement.

Ortagus said the United States is thankful that the government of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates helped reach the peace agreement, and urges all parties to implement the deal.

The United States is hopeful the agreement will support United Nations-led efforts toward a comprehensive political settlement in Yemen, Ortagus added.

The agreement stipulates the return of the government of President Abdrabuh Manour Hadi to the port city of Aden, which was seized by the STC forces in August; unifying the two sides' combatants under a central command; and establishing a government with equal power-sharing.