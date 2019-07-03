UrduPoint.com
US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independence Day Dangerous Holiday - Report

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:04 PM

A spike in visits to US hospital emergency rooms every fourth of July demonstrates that the day when America celebrates its independence is arguably the most dangerous day of the year given the significant number of fireworks-related injuries, the Pew Research Center said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A spike in visits to US hospital emergency rooms every fourth of July demonstrates that the day when America celebrates its independence is arguably the most dangerous day of the year given the significant number of fireworks-related injuries, the Pew Research Center said in a report on Wednesday.

"The biggest reason for the fourth of July spike in injury-related ER [emergency room] visits? No surprise: fireworks," the report said. "On average, more than half of all the fireworks-related injuries Americans sustain each year occur during the first eight days of July - a total of nearly 4,900 last year.

"

On average, more than 45,000 people seek emergency room treatment for injuries on both July 4 and July 5 - nearly 91,000 in the two days, the report said.

By comparison, the average daily number of injury-related emergency room visits in June, July and August is about 40,700, the report noted.

Otherwise, most injuries that occur around the fourth of July are not unlike those on a typical day year round: slipping on floors, falling out of bed, tripping down stairs and pulling a muscle while exercising or playing sports, with fireworks-related injuries the exception, the report said.

