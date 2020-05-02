UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hospital Ship Returns To Home Port After COVID-19 Mission In New York - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Hospital Ship Returns to Home Port After COVID-19 Mission in New York - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The hospital ship Comfort returns to its home port in the state of Virginia after spending 31 days docked in New York City in a mission to free hospitals treating COVID-19 victims from the need to treat patients with unrelated conditions, the Navy announced in a press release on Friday.

"During the transit from New York City to Norfolk, VA all personnel involved in the mission aboard USNS Comfort will be tested for COVID-19, and will execute a 14-day restriction of movement (ROM) following completion of the mission," the release said.

"They will be isolated by either remaining on the USNS Comfort, in their own homes, or in other lodging accommodations where their movement will be restricted to their immediate area."

Although the Comfort's mission was originally intended to treat non-COVID patients, on April 6 the ship began accepting patients with the disease after reconfiguring the vessel to separate infected patients from those with other conditions, the release said.

Since arriving in New York on March 30, the 1,000-bed Comfort accepted about 200 patients, according to the Navy Times.

Related Topics

Virginia Norfolk New York March April All From

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

1 hour ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

1 hour ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

1 hour ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.