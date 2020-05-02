US Hospital Ship Returns to Home Port After COVID-19 Mission in New York - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The hospital ship Comfort returns to its home port in the state of Virginia after spending 31 days docked in New York City in a mission to free hospitals treating COVID-19 victims from the need to treat patients with unrelated conditions, the Navy announced in a press release on Friday.

"During the transit from New York City to Norfolk, VA all personnel involved in the mission aboard USNS Comfort will be tested for COVID-19, and will execute a 14-day restriction of movement (ROM) following completion of the mission," the release said.

"They will be isolated by either remaining on the USNS Comfort, in their own homes, or in other lodging accommodations where their movement will be restricted to their immediate area."

Although the Comfort's mission was originally intended to treat non-COVID patients, on April 6 the ship began accepting patients with the disease after reconfiguring the vessel to separate infected patients from those with other conditions, the release said.

Since arriving in New York on March 30, the 1,000-bed Comfort accepted about 200 patients, according to the Navy Times.