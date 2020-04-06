US Hospitals Improvise to Cope With COVID-19 Supply Shortages - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Hospitals in the United States are taking extraordinary measures to cope with existing and feared shortages of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) equipment by taking non-traditional and unapproved measures such as converting anesthetic machines for use as ventilators," a report from Department of Health and Human Services Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm said.

"Hospitals reported an uncertain supply of standard, full-feature ventilators and in some cases used alternatives to support patients, including adapting anesthesia machines and using single-use emergency transport ventilators," the report said.

To address an immediate shortage of protective gear, hospitals turned to new and sometimes unapproved sources of supplies and medical equipment, conserving and reusing single-use gowns, the report said.

Some began experimenting with ultra-violet sterilization of masks. Others started using non-medical-grade gear such as construction masks or handmade masks and gowns, the report added.

The report was based on interviews with administrators of 323 hospitals in 46 US states conducted in late March.

US health officials have warned the nation to expect a dramatic spike in hospital admissions in the coming week with current models predicting the pandemic will spike before the impact of social distancing halts the increase.