US Hosting Annual Data Protection Review Conference With EU This Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Trump administration will host the annual US-European Union (EU) Privy Shield agreement joint review on data protection this week, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Administration looks forward to hosting the third annual joint review of the European Union-United States Privacy Shield Framework in Washington, DC, later this week," Grisham said.

The gathering will include important US and EU stakeholders to discuss the Privacy Shield Program, which works to ensure smooth US compliance with European data protection and privacy requirements in support of business between the TransAtlantic partners, Grisham added.

"Dozens of senior US Government officials and seven Federal agencies will participate, reaffirming the strong commitment of the United States to protecting personal data and ensuring the ongoing success of the Privacy Shield Framework, which more than 5,000 companies have joined," she said.

Privacy Shield plays a key role in the $7.1 trillion economic relationship between the United States and Europe, Grisham explained.