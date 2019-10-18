UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hosts First Meeting Of Global Partnership Targeting Hezbollah Finances - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:48 PM

US Hosts First Meeting of Global Partnership Targeting Hezbollah Finances - Treasury

The United States has convened the first meeting of a global partnership that aims to disrupt Hezbollah's financial networks around the world, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The United States has convened the first meeting of a global partnership that aims to disrupt Hezbollah's financial networks around the world, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"This week the Treasury Department convened the first meeting of the Counter-Hizballah International Partnership (CHIP) to build multilateral cooperation for targeting Hizballah's global financial networks," the release said.

The Treasury noted that more than 30 countries representing the middle East, the Western Hemisphere, Europe, Asia, and Africa took part in the meeting, which was held in Washington on the sidelines of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund annual gathering.

During the meeting, US officials identified steps that countries should take in order to curb what they called Hezbollah's "abuse" of the global financial system, the release said.

Such steps include "information sharing information among financial intelligence units, strengthening terrorism finance risk assessments, developing targeted financial sanctions regimes, and prosecuting terrorists and their financial facilitators," the release said.

Participants in this week's meeting are expected to send technical experts to attend another gathering in The Hague on December 17-18, the Treasury said.

Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as a Shiite paramilitary organization aimed at ending Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. It later evolved into a political party that currently has representatives in the country's Cabinet, Parliament and municipalities.

Related Topics

Africa World Israel Europe Washington Parliament The Hague United States Lebanon Middle East December Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

UN denies Turkey used chemical weapons in Syria

3 minutes ago

Guardiola calls for European help to ease Catalan ..

3 minutes ago

Maas Calls for Responsible Brexit Vote in London, ..

3 minutes ago

EU leaders want to meet with Turkish President Erd ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey reaches its targets with US agreement

6 minutes ago

Adviser vows to turn public places public friendly ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.