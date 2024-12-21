Open Menu

US Hours From Government Shutdown Over Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 10:10 AM

US hours from government shutdown over Christmas

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) US lawmakers raced Friday to stave off a government shutdown set to bite within hours after Donald Trump and Elon Musk sabotaged a bipartisan agreement that would have kept the lights on well beyond Christmas.

If no deal is struck, the government will cease to be funded at midnight, and non-essential operations will start to grind to a halt, with up to 875,000 workers furloughed and 1.4 million more required to work without pay.

"Republicans blew this deal up. They did. They blew it up, and they need to fix it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Congress's setting of government funding is always a fraught task, with both chambers closely divided between Republicans and Democrats.

The latest drama intensified after Republican president-elect Trump and tech billionaire Musk, his incoming "efficiency czar," pressured Republicans to renege on a funding bill they had hammered out with Democrats.

Two subsequent efforts fell short, leaving Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson at the last chance saloon as he huddled with aides to keep government agencies running.

Federal employees will be told not to report to work, except those in key services like law enforcement, and will not be paid during a shutdown, but will receive salaries retroactively.

Many parks, monuments and national sites would also close at a time when millions of visitors are expected.

The latest Congress proposal would fund the government until mid-March and includes $110 billion in disaster aid, as well as financial relief for farmers.

It is essentially the same as a bill that failed miserably in a vote Thursday -- except that it would remove a two-year suspension of the country's self-imposed borrowing limit demanded by Trump.

