US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine - Legislation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday.

"Of the funds authorized for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative elsewhere in this Act, the committee intends that not less than $80.0 million be used for the procurement of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the legislation states.

The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states.

The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden.

The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.