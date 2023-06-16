UrduPoint.com

US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth Of ATACMS For Ukraine - Legislation

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:29 PM

US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine - Legislation

The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday.

"Of the funds authorized for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative elsewhere in this Act, the committee intends that not less than $80.0 million be used for the procurement of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the legislation states.

The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states.

The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden.

The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Mobile Pentagon United States December From Million

Recent Stories

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With X ..

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With Xi After Balloon Incident - Whi ..

48 seconds ago
 Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Ara ..

Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj

50 seconds ago
 PML-N to move forward with great courage, determin ..

PML-N to move forward with great courage, determination: Rana Sana

2 minutes ago
 ISSI mark 50th Foundation Day

ISSI mark 50th Foundation Day

2 minutes ago
 Active removal of offal of sacrificial animals ens ..

Active removal of offal of sacrificial animals ensures: MC

2 minutes ago
 China attaches high importance to Palestinian ques ..

China attaches high importance to Palestinian question: Wang Wenbin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.