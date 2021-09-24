US House Adds Amendment to NDAA Ending Support to Saudi Arabia in Yemen Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday adopted an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would terminate US military logistical support to Saudi warplanes and intelligence sharing as it relates to the war in Yemen.

The amendment, backed by Representative Ro Khanna, passed the House with a vote tally of 219 to 207. The full NDAA has yet to be voted on by the House or Senate, although a vote is expected in the House later on Thursday.