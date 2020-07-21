UrduPoint.com
US House Adds Measure To Defense Bill For Transparency On Military Use During Civil Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The House of Representatives had added an amendment to the defense spending bill for fiscal year 2021 that would require the US president to provide Congress transparency anytime the active duty military is deployed within the United States during civil unrest through the Insurrection Act.

The amendment was approved by the House of Representatives on Monday with a 215-190 vote.

The Senate has approved a similar measure to include in its version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021.

Some lawmakers became concerned after President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty troops to respond to rioting and looting throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

Some of the protests soon turned into riots with violence against police and civilians, acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

