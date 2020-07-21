UrduPoint.com
US House Adds Measure To Defense Bill That Bars Funding For New Nuclear Testing In 2021

Tue 21st July 2020

US House Adds Measure to Defense Bill That Bars Funding for New Nuclear Testing in 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The US House of Representatives has added an amendment to the new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would prohibit funding for nuclear testing in fiscal year 2021.

The amendment was adopted on Monday evening with a 227-179 vote.

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering conducting the United States' first nuclear test since 1992.

In light of the reports, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in late June that he was unaware of any reason to conduct a live nuclear test at this time.

The Arms Control Association said last month that the US Senate Armed Services Committee approved in a party-line vote on June 11 an amendment to its version of the fiscal year 2021 NDAA to authorize funds to execute a nuclear test if necessary.

