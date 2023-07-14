Open Menu

US House Adds NDAA Measure Requiring Report On Efforts To Prevent PRC, Russian Arms Sales

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Friday approved an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to require a US government report on its efforts to dissuade allies from buying Chinese or Russian weapons.

The House approved the amendment as part of a larger bloc in a voice vote Friday morning.

The amendment, offered by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, requires the US Defense Secretary and Secretary of State to provide Congress with a report on its efforts to dissuade allied countries from purchasing arms from China or Russia.

The measure also requires the secretaries to provide a list of allies that purchase at least 20% of their weaponry by monetary value from China or Russia, as well as an evaluation of the security and political concerns related to allied purchases of Chinese and Russian arms.

The amendment bloc also included measures to prevent US citizens from being detained under authorities in the post-9/11 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) passed in 2001, to restrict funds from being used in support of Chinese research programs, and to prohibit the sale of Chinese goods at US military stores.

