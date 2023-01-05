UrduPoint.com

US House Adjourns For Break After Sixth Failed Ballot To Elect Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US House Adjourns for Break After Sixth Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives adjourned until later this evening after a sixth failed ballot to select a speaker for the 118th Congress, as Republican division continues to block the chamber from moving forward.

The situation marks the first time in a century the House, which will reconvene at 8:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday), has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot. House lawmakers cannot be formally sworn into office until a speaker is elected.

Ballots to elect a speaker began on Tuesday during the House's first session of the new Congress. The House held three failed ballots on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday before adjourning for a break.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker. However, 20 Republican members are casting votes for Congressman Byron Donalds instead of Kevin McCarthy, whom the majority of the party backs.

The Republicans opposed to McCarthy have criticized the former minority leader's ability to reform House rules and push for the party's priorities.

US President Joe Biden called the situation embarrassing, noting that the rest of the world is watching what is happening in the House, but that it is not his problem.

