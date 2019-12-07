US House Adopted Resolutions in Support of 2-State Israeli-Palestinian Solution

The US House of Representatives approved on Friday a resolution reaffirming its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and opposition to unilateral annexations, mulled by Israel's leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives approved on Friday a resolution reaffirming its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and opposition to unilateral annexations, mulled by Israel's leaders.

The non-binding resolution was adopted by a 226 to 188 vote, mostly along party lines. House resolutions have no binding power and rather serve as a recommendation to the US Administration which is not obliged to follow it.

"This resolution expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that only a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can ensure Israel's survival as a secure Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations for a Palestinian state," the summary said. "It also expresses the sense that any US proposal to achieve a just, stable, and lasting solution should expressly endorse a two-state solution and discourage steps that would put a peaceful resolution further out of reach.

"

The resolution reflects concerns that US President Donald Trump may abandon the two state principle in his long awaited "deal of the century" peace plan after he recognized disputed Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as legal in defiance of international consensus and America's own traditional attitudes.

The House voted as the Israeli rightist government was nurturing plans to unilaterally annex the Jordan Valley - a large and strategically important swath of the West Bank, claimed by the Palestinians to establish a state of their own.