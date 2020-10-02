UrduPoint.com
US House Adopts Resolution Condemning Unwanted Medical Procedures Amid ICE Hysterectomies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a resolution that condemns unwanted medical procedures on individuals without their full and informed consent.

The resolution passed with a 232-157 vote.

The House of Representatives adopted the measure in light of a whistleblower complaint filed last month by a nurse at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Georgia alleging that hysterectomies were performed on detained migrant women without their informed consent.

On September 23, US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said the department's Office of the Inspector General is investigating the allegations.

