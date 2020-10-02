UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Adopts Resolution To Condemn QAnon, Reject Group's Conspiracy Theories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:06 PM

US House Adopts Resolution to Condemn QAnon, Reject Group's Conspiracy Theories

The US House of Representatives on Friday overwhelmingly passed a resolution to condemn the right-wing QAnon group and to reject the conspiracy theories it promotes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The US House of Representatives on Friday overwhelmingly passed a resolution to condemn the right-wing QAnon group and to reject the conspiracy theories it promotes.

The House of Representatives passed the resolution in a 371-18 vote.

The resolution also encourages the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to focus on preventing violence, harassment and other criminal activity motivated by the group.

QAnon is often portrayed as a shadowy collection of individuals who claim President Donald Trump is secretly battling a network of pedophiles in the Democratic Party and establishment.

Lawmakers have said that in recent years, QAnon has expanded into a movement embracing multiple conspiracy theories aimed at influencing elections by undermining public trust in US institutions.

The FBI has warned that the group's online presence encourages extremists to commit violent criminal acts, according to lawmakers.

Related Topics

Resolution Vote Trump Criminals FBI

Recent Stories

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

8 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

11 minutes ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

11 minutes ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

11 minutes ago

Nadal sets up Roland Garros last-16 clash with 213 ..

11 minutes ago

After tall claims Nawaz should have returned to co ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.